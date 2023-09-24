Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $650,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 98,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $44.12 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

