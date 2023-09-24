Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 967 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $89.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

