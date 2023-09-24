Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $68.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

