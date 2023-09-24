Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,931,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,466,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATGE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $47.25.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $578,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

