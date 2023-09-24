Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

