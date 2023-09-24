Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

