Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $316,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $44.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

