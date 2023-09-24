Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $342,000 in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HISF stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

