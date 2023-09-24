Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $508,000 in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSIG. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.41 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

