Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

