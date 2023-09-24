Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 3,733 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.