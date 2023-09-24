Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,872,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 976.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.