Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,736,000 after buying an additional 47,535 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $261.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.70 and its 200-day moving average is $239.73. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.