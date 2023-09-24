Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $209.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day moving average of $213.56. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.