CommScope Holding Company, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CommScope in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CommScope’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CommScope’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of COMM opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. CommScope has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,064.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,682.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,400 shares of company stock worth $204,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 65.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

