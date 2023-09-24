Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.30 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:BVN opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.33 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,436,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,772 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 924,791 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,856,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,495,000 after purchasing an additional 704,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 686,155 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

