Comparing Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medacta Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medacta Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vivos Therapeutics $16.02 million 0.36 -$23.84 million ($0.71) -0.27

Medacta Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivos Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medacta Group N/A N/A N/A Vivos Therapeutics -121.40% -354.65% -133.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivos Therapeutics beats Medacta Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medacta Group

About Medacta Group

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

About Vivos Therapeutics

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

