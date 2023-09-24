Comparing Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Profound Medical and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 1 1 1 3.00 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 26.12%. Given Profound Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Vivos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -423.75% -55.78% -46.43% Vivos -8,049.36% N/A -121.18%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Profound Medical and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and Vivos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.68 million 32.02 -$28.67 million ($1.37) -7.31 Vivos $40,000.00 646.42 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Vivos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Vivos on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States and internationally. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

