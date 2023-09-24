Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.02. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 26,964.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Comstock
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.