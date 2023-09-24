Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.02. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 26,964.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comstock by 79.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 255,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comstock by 98.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 161,871 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

