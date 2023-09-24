Contrasting Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) and Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot N/A -734.89% -6.27% Sprott 23.36% 12.71% 9.37%

Volatility and Risk

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.8% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bitcoin Depot and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sprott 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitcoin Depot presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 207.38%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Sprott.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Sprott’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $685.52 million 0.20 -$1.73 million N/A N/A Sprott $145.18 million 5.73 $17.63 million $1.41 22.82

Sprott has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Summary

Sprott beats Bitcoin Depot on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

