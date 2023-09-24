Contrasting Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cadence Bank pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cadence Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bank and Benchmark Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $2.05 billion 1.85 $463.24 million $2.19 9.52 Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Cadence Bank has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cadence Bank and Benchmark Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 1 2 4 1 2.63 Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bank currently has a consensus price target of $25.38, indicating a potential upside of 21.76%. Given Cadence Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bank and Benchmark Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 16.99% 12.79% 1.09% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats Benchmark Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Illinois, and Oklahoma, the United States. Cadence Bank was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

