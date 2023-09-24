Contrasting Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) & Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) and Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eightco and Mill City Ventures III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $31.82 million 0.06 -$47.26 million N/A N/A Mill City Ventures III $4.20 million 4.92 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

Mill City Ventures III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eightco.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eightco and Mill City Ventures III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eightco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eightco and Mill City Ventures III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -177.63% -726.67% -107.14% Mill City Ventures III -39.37% -6.67% -6.13%

Summary

Mill City Ventures III beats Eightco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

(Get Free Report)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

About Mill City Ventures III

(Get Free Report)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

