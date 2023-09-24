Contrasting Onex (ONEXF) and The Competition

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) is one of 395 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Onex to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Onex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex N/A 4.28% 2.86% Onex Competitors -14.35% 7.27% 2.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Onex and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Onex Competitors 1461 4240 4333 49 2.29

Earnings and Valuation

Onex presently has a consensus target price of $95.33, indicating a potential upside of 60.06%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,367.45%. Given Onex’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onex has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Onex and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $442.00 million $235.00 million 30.39 Onex Competitors $12.70 billion $1.33 billion 13.86

Onex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Onex. Onex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Onex pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 32.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Onex has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex’s peers have a beta of 2.30, indicating that their average stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onex peers beat Onex on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

