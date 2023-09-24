Contrasting Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Sovos Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.08) -136.38 Sovos Brands $878.37 million 2.62 -$53.45 million ($0.14) -161.92

Oxus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sovos Brands. Sovos Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxus Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Oxus Acquisition and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Sovos Brands 0 8 1 0 2.11

Sovos Brands has a consensus target price of $22.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.22%. Given Sovos Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.33% Sovos Brands -1.49% 14.14% 5.95%

Risk & Volatility

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sovos Brands has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxus Acquisition beats Sovos Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

