Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,723 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $235.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.84. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The firm has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

