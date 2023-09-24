Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $244.88 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $777.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

