Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 694.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.74 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

