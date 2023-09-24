Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CB opened at $213.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.33 and its 200 day moving average is $197.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

