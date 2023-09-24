Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $31.22 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

