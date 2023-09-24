Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.