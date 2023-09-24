Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile

CRPAF stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.