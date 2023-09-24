Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.50.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.84. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$11.70. The company has a market cap of C$5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of C$975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.250287 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

