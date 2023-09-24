Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $16.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

CRLBF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cresco Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRLBF opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 29.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

