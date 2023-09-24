Critical Analysis: Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) & Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Bakkt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $329.71 million 0.59 $85.98 million $2.63 3.49 Bakkt $54.60 million 5.53 -$578.10 million ($7.71) -0.14

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consumer Portfolio Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 19.73% 28.51% 2.43% Bakkt -153.02% 300.60% 168.47%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Consumer Portfolio Services and Bakkt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bakkt has a consensus target price of $2.05, suggesting a potential upside of 86.36%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Risk and Volatility

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.43, indicating that its share price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Bakkt on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.