Critical Analysis: NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) versus Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) and Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NovelStem International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Yoshitsu shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of Yoshitsu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yoshitsu has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 839.15 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Yoshitsu $169.72 million 0.19 -$8.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares NovelStem International and Yoshitsu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NovelStem International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yoshitsu.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and Yoshitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A -319.32% -163.45% Yoshitsu N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NovelStem International and Yoshitsu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Yoshitsu beats NovelStem International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. It directly operates physical stores in Japan and Hong Kong; online stores in Japan, China, and Korea; and franchise stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

