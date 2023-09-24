Critical Comparison: Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) and Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) and Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Badger Infrastructure Solutions and Eiffage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A N/A Eiffage N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Badger Infrastructure Solutions and Eiffage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A N/A $1.28 20.13 Eiffage N/A N/A N/A $0.60 32.18

Dividends

Badger Infrastructure Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiffage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Eiffage pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eiffage pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and Eiffage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Infrastructure Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eiffage 0 2 1 0 2.33

Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. Given Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Badger Infrastructure Solutions is more favorable than Eiffage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Badger Infrastructure Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Badger Infrastructure Solutions beats Eiffage on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal. It also provides pipeline excavation services for pipeline crossing and tie-in, hydro probing, utility conflict, and oil and fuel spill applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications. In addition, the company offers anode installation, emergency response, and potholing services; designs, engineers, and supplies excavation shoring systems; pole and piling holes services for utility, traffic signal, and transmission pole holes, as well as light standard and sign post holes; pole removals; end-bearing, pilot holes for friction, and spread footing piles; well monitor installations applications; and tanks and tank cleaning services. It serves the aggregate, construction, engineering, industrial, mining, oil and gas, power generation, transportation, and utility industries, as well as railway hydrovac services. The company was formerly known as Badger Daylighting Ltd. and changed its name to Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. in May 2021. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments. The Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services. The Infrastructure segment is involved in undertaking civil engineering, road and rail design and construction, drainage, earthworks, and metallic construction. The Energy Systems segment designs, constructs, integrates, operates, and maintains energy and telecommunication systems and equipment. The Concessions segment constructs and manages concession contracts and public-private partnerships. The company was founded in 1844 and is based in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

