CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley lowered CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.54.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

CRWD stock opened at $162.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -396.51, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.64. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $181.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,067,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.