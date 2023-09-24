CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.54.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $162.57 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $181.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.