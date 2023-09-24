Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 2,939 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.6% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in McDonald’s by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.20. The stock has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

