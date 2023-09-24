Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after acquiring an additional 87,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cognex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

