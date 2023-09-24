Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

