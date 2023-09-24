Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 72,050 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,050 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

