Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE DRI opened at $143.50 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.