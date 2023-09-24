Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $8.55-$8.85 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.50. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,900,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

