Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $61.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STNG. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.29.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $64.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 50.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

