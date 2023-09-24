DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

DLH Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DLH stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLH Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,649 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in DLH by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 483,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DLH during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DLH by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Featured Stories

