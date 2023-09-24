DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
DLH Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of DLH stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DLH Company Profile
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
