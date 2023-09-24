Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $77.84.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

