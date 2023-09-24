Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

