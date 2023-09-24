Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,446 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

