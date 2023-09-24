Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $244.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.32 and a 200 day moving average of $222.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

