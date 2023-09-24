Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.51. The company has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

